|
|
Bernice M. Durbin
Cherry Hill - Bernice M. Durbin (nee Bankley) of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was 82 years of age. Born in Montreal, Quebec, she married the late James G. Durbin on November 26, 1955, at Eglise de Ste Madeleine-Sophie, Montreal, Quebec. She then spent the next 64 years living in New Jersey. She became an official US citizen on September 25, 1992. She enjoyed golf, tennis, bowling and was a loyal parishioner at Holy Eucharist. Church in Cherry Hill, NJ. Loving mother of James (Jamie) G. Durbin, Jr. and his wife Susan of Ship Bottom, NJ; Judith D. Zartman and her husband Gary of Lancaster, PA; and Joelle Massari and her husband Michael of Las Vegas, NV. She is also survived by her grandchildren Timothy and Christopher Durbin; Allison, Megan and Sarah Zartman; and Anna and Colette Massari. She is survived by her dear sister Helen Taylor of Ontario, Canada. Bernice was predeceased by her sisters Lucille Blain, Madeleine Roberts, and brother Richard Bankley. She will fondly be remembered by her extended family and friends. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11 am at Holy Eucharist Catholic Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ. The family will receive guests beginning at 10:15 am at the Church. Interment to be private. Memorial donations can be made in her honor to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17605-4125 or Independent Living Services, 1324 Elm Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in Courier-Post on June 13, 2019