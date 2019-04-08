Services
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 662-1271
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Entombment
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Cemetery & Mausoleum
Pennsauken, NJ
View Map
Bernice Panelli

Cherry Hill - Bernice Panelli, age 99, of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019. She was born to the late William and Florence (nee Brooks) Morgan in Philadelphia, PA. Bernice previously worked as a hairdresser for Clairol. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren. Most of all, she loved to bake and will be remembered for her delicious cookies. Bernice will be deeply missed.

Bernice is predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Cabal, brothers Thomas R. Morgan, John (Jack ) W. Morgan and by her son in law, Colonel Raymond A. Picard.

She is survived by her children, Philip Panelli and his wife Elaine, and Bernice Picard; brother, Ronald Morgan and his wife Deborah; grandchildren, Philip Panelli, Jr. and his wife Maggie, Terri-Lynn Clements, Paul Brickwood and his wife Kelly, and Joseph Panelli and his wife Chantell; great grandchildren, John Clements, David Clements, Tyler Brickwood, Ethan Brickwood, Madison Panelli, Joseph Panelli, and Michael Panelli; and several loving nieces and nephews, especially Marilyn and Joel Forbes and Ronnie and Melissa Morgan.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on April 11, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral ceremony will begin at 8pm at the funeral home. Entombment of cremated remains will take place on April 15, 2019 at 11am at Arlington Cemetery & Mausoleum in Pennsauken. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Serenity Hospice Care at 56 Georgetown Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505. To post photos, share memories or send an online condolence please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 8, 2019
