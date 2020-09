Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Bertha's life story with friends and family

Share Bertha's life story with friends and family

Bertha Louise Griggs



Camden - Bertha Louise Griggs of Camden, NJ on September 5, 2020. She as 77 years old. Affectionately known as "Sookie". Services: Tuesday- 11am at Carl Miller Funeral Home 831 Carl Miller Blvd. Camden (Viewing 9-11) Int. Harleigh Cemetery









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store