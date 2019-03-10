Services
Bessie Babbish
More Obituaries for Bessie Babbish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Babbish


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bessie Babbish Obituary
Bessie Babbish

Williamstown - Bessie M. Babbish (nee Gruff), on March 7, 2019, of Williamstown; formerly of Runnemede. Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Mary-Beth Earley and her husband Mike. Devoted grandmother of Alicia Baerman and Michael Earley (Kelsey) and great grandmother of Juliana and Logan. Bessie loved the Phillies. She enjoyed traveling and camping in Florida. Bessie especially loved spending time with family. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019
