Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
19 Kings Hwy E
Haddonfield, NJ

Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:15 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
19 Kings Hwy E
Haddonfield, NJ

Voorhees, NJ - (nee Byers); On June 10th, 2019; lifelong Haddonfield resident; loving wife of Richard and is survived by son David Gagliardi, daughter Ann (Douglas) Marshall and grandchildren Emily, Kaelin and Andrew Marshall.

Betsy had an incredible love for flowers, gardening and an amazing artistic eye for flower arranging. She won awards in several design categories in the Philadelphia Flower Show. Betsy was a 25-year member of the Haddonfield Garden Club and served as chairperson for several years. Betsy was also a talented artist who excelled in oil painting, water colors and multifaceted art projects. She loved to volunteer and help those around her. Betsy was a loving and giving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who is leaving a lasting legacy.

Betsy's family will greet friends on Friday, June 14th, 2019 from 9:30-10:00 AM at Grace Episcopal Church, 19 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 where her Memorial Service will follow at 10:15 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betsy may be made to World Vision Donations, PO Box 78481, Tacoma, WA 98481-8481.
Published in Courier-Post on June 12, 2019
