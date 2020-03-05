Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:30 PM
Crescent Memorial Park (Sec. G)
Pennsauken, NJ
Tampa, FL - February 27, 2020, formerly of Marlton, NJ. Wife of the late Irving Bitman. Mother of Richard (Vicki) Bitman, Gary Bitman and Jeff (Gina) Bitman. Grandmother of Sean, Melissa, Charles and Jake. Sister of Anna Jacobson. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Sunday, March 15, 2020 beginning 12:30 PM at Crescent Memorial Park (Sec. G), Pennsauken, NJ. Contributions may be made to the Weinberg Village, 13005 Community Campus Dr., Tampa, FL 33625.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020
