Betty Bitman
Tampa, FL - February 27, 2020, formerly of Marlton, NJ. Wife of the late Irving Bitman. Mother of Richard (Vicki) Bitman, Gary Bitman and Jeff (Gina) Bitman. Grandmother of Sean, Melissa, Charles and Jake. Sister of Anna Jacobson. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Sunday, March 15, 2020 beginning 12:30 PM at Crescent Memorial Park (Sec. G), Pennsauken, NJ. Contributions may be made to the Weinberg Village, 13005 Community Campus Dr., Tampa, FL 33625.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020