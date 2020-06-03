Betty Bush
Lafayette Hill - June 3, 2020, formerly of Voorhees, NJ. Wife of the late Murray Bush. Mother of Michael (Dr. Marisa Conti) Bush, Honour (James) Cooker, Kimberly Bush, Shaynee Bush and Jason (Margie) Bush. Sister of Jack (Phyllis) Yaffa, Bernie (Eileen) Yaffa, Molly (Mark) Ballow and the late Jerry Yaffa. Sister-in-law of Shirley Yaffa. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on Friday at 11:00 am on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. Facebook Page. Contributions in her memory can be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, www.samaritannj.org.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.