Betty E. Coneby
Moorestown - On May 25, 2019, age 89, (nee Waterfield) of Moorestown, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late Glenn W. Coneby, Sr. and loving mother of Glenn W., Jr., Timothy E. (Kathleen), Terence G. (Diane), Candy E. Coneby and Randy F. (Sarah). She is also survived by 19 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 2 sisters Beth Waterfield and Barbara Bowen. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday evening from 6:00-7:30 PM in Immanuel Baptist Church Main Street and Poplar Avenue Maple Shade, NJ. A Funeral service will be held at 7:30 PM in church. Should friends desire, donations in Mrs. Coneby's memory may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church.
Published in Courier-Post on May 28, 2019