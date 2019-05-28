Services
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
For more information about
Betty Coneby
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Immanuel Baptist Church
Main Street and Poplar Avenue
Maple Shade, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Immanuel Baptist Church
Main Street and Poplar Avenue
Maple Shade, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Coneby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty E. Coneby


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty E. Coneby Obituary
Betty E. Coneby

Moorestown - On May 25, 2019, age 89, (nee Waterfield) of Moorestown, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late Glenn W. Coneby, Sr. and loving mother of Glenn W., Jr., Timothy E. (Kathleen), Terence G. (Diane), Candy E. Coneby and Randy F. (Sarah). She is also survived by 19 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 2 sisters Beth Waterfield and Barbara Bowen. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday evening from 6:00-7:30 PM in Immanuel Baptist Church Main Street and Poplar Avenue Maple Shade, NJ. A Funeral service will be held at 7:30 PM in church. Should friends desire, donations in Mrs. Coneby's memory may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church.
Published in Courier-Post on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now