Betty Gangloff
Lindenwold - On April 8, 2019 Betty (nee Anderson) Gangloff went to her eternal home to be with the Lord. Beloved daughter of the late Robert D. & Ruth H. (nee Gaskill) Anderson. Loving sister of Charles D. Anderson, the late Helen, the late Arthur, the late Edna and the late Dorothy. Also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces & nephews, great -great-great nieces & nephews and many cousins & friends. Betty received an award from the Summit Place Apartments in Lindenwold formerly known as Scandia Hemman for being their longest resident. She was employed for many years at Voorhees Pediatric Facility and retired after more than 23 years of service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday morning 10am to 11am followed by funeral services 11am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family c/o the funeral home. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
