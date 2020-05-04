|
Betty J. Fussell
Voorhees - age 88, departed this life on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
An ordained Minister, Evangelist and Missionary, Betty Fussell served with distinction for over a decade, as a social worker with the Camden County Board of Social Services. A proud alumna of Grace Bible Institute ('90), Betty was passionately committed to preaching The Gospel of Christ. This selfless dedication was readily apparent at Mission Teens, Inc., where she garnered formal recognition for providing a beacon of light for the lost, needy, and desperate. Betty was a valued thought-partner and respected pillar of strength for members of her extended church family, as evidenced by an astonishing 45-year membership at Miller's Temple, Church of God in Christ, Palmyra, NJ.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Aldremia, Martina and Debra; 1 son, Troy; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.
Services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made in memory of Betty J. Fussell to Mission Teens, Inc., P.O. Box 131, Glendora, NJ 08029. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 4 to May 5, 2020