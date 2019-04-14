Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Betty J. Gwin Obituary
Betty J. Gwin

Gloucester Twp. - (nee McClintock), on April 11, 2019. Age 84. Beloved wife of the late David. Devoted mother of Karen Cole (Joseph), Lisa Harris (Mark), and the late Dennis A. Gwin. Loving grandmother of Christa, Matthew, Dennis, Brian, Lindsey, and Kevin. Proud great-grandmother of Shane, Isom, Abel, Louella, Isabella and Inara.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday 7:00 - 9:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 14, 2019
