|
|
Betty J. Ihnacik
Cherry Hill - IHNACIK-
Betty J. (nee Kopansky) age 93 of Cherry Hill on March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. Devoted mother of Nancy E. Scott of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, John J.(Terri) Ihnacik Jr. of St. Leonard, MD.,Paul Raymond (Ihnacik) of Port Charlotte, FL. and James (Judy) Ihnacik of Cherry Hill. Loving grandmother of Colin Scott, Kendall Ihnacik, Jeffrey Scott, Ryan Ihnacik, Jennifer Ihnacik, Sean Raymond, Megan Raymond and Jacqueline Ihnacik. and great grandchildren Isla, Hadley, Rhea and Rosemary. Dear sister of Richard (Rosemary) Kopansky of Strongsville, Ohio and the late Pauline Drury. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 2nd at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Route 70 (Marlton Pike West) Cherry Hill, NJ where the family will receive friends from 10:00 am-11:00 am. Interment private. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to Samaritan Hospice, 265 Route 73 Voorhees, NJ 08043.
To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020