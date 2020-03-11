Services
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Ihnacik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Ihnacik


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Ihnacik Obituary
Betty J. Ihnacik

Cherry Hill - IHNACIK-

Betty J. (nee Kopansky) age 93 of Cherry Hill on March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. Devoted mother of Nancy E. Scott of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, John J.(Terri) Ihnacik Jr. of St. Leonard, MD.,Paul Raymond (Ihnacik) of Port Charlotte, FL. and James (Judy) Ihnacik of Cherry Hill. Loving grandmother of Colin Scott, Kendall Ihnacik, Jeffrey Scott, Ryan Ihnacik, Jennifer Ihnacik, Sean Raymond, Megan Raymond and Jacqueline Ihnacik. and great grandchildren Isla, Hadley, Rhea and Rosemary. Dear sister of Richard (Rosemary) Kopansky of Strongsville, Ohio and the late Pauline Drury. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 2nd at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Route 70 (Marlton Pike West) Cherry Hill, NJ where the family will receive friends from 10:00 am-11:00 am. Interment private. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to Samaritan Hospice, 265 Route 73 Voorhees, NJ 08043.

To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -