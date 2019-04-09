|
Betty J. Loeb
Pennsauken - Betty J. Loeb, age 92, of Pennsauken, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019. She was born to the late Herbert and Harriet (nee Goukler) Berard in Camden. Betty retired from NJ Bell after 25 years of working as an assignment clerk. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Merchantville and a long time member of the Eastern Star Merchantville. Betty enjoyed boating with her husband and spending their winters in Delray Beach, FL. Betty will be deeply missed.
Betty is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, John Loeb and by her brother, Herbert Berard.
She is survived by her sons, Josef Loeb and Edward Loeb and his wife Karen; sister, Madeline Houser; grandchildren, Laura Germscheid and her husband Jeffrey; John Loeb; Jillian Ilisco and her husband Victor; and Ryan Loeb; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on April 11, 2019 from 10am-11am at Grace Episcopal Church, located at 7 East Maple Ave., Merchantville, NJ 08109. A Requiem Eucharist will begin at 11am at the church. Entombment will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken. Memorial donations can be made to Serenity Hospice at 56 Georgetown Rd. Bordentown, NJ 08505. Betty's online tribute page can be found at www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 9, 2019