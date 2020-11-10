1/
Betty Jane (Friend) Hartman
1926 - 2020
Betty Jane Hartman (nee Friend)

Chesilhurst, NJ - Age 94, went home to be with the Lord on November 8, 2020.

Mrs. Hartman was an active member of the Open Bible Baptist Church.

Beloved wife of Dwight W. Hartman. Devoted mother of Dwayne A. Hartman (Peggy). Devoted foster mother of Michael T. Pugh (Karen) and Catherine C. Bates (Keith). Loving grandmother of 2 grandchildren and 4 foster grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Thursday, November 12th from 10:30 - 11:30 AM at the Open Bible Baptist Church, 1073 New Brooklyn Road, Williamstown, NJ 08094, where a service will be held at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church at the address listed above.

To sign the guestbook online, visit www.FarnelliFuneralHome.com

Published in Courier Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
