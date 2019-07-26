Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
426 Monmouth St.
Gloucester City, NJ
Resources
Gloucester City - On July 23, 2019. Age 78. (nee Stankunas) Loving wife of 54 years to Michael Joy. Beloved mother of Michael Joy (Michele). Cherished grandmother of Aubrie and Jemma. Dear sister of Joseph Stankunas.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM in the church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Betty Jane Joy. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City Ph:856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on July 26, 2019
