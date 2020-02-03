|
Betty Jean Mosser-Carden
Southampton - MOSSER-CARDEN
Betty Jean, age 89 of Southampton, NJ on February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Harold Carden Jr. Devoted mother of John P. Mosser Jr. (Carol Tillson) of Woodbury, Jeffrey (Tammy) Mosser of FL, Gary (Barbara) Mosser of Tabernacle, Harold (Carol) Carden III of Texas and Michael Carden of MD.. Loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Christine Fick and Theodore Endy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services Saturday 11:00 a.m. at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Marlton Pike (Route 70) Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. where a viewing will be held 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment Private. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations can made to the Charity of Donor's choice. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020