Betty Jean Smith
Audubon Park - Betty Jean Smith (nee Keyek), on January 25, 2020, of Audubon Park; formerly of Camden. Age 75. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Devoted mother of Cathy Smith and Michael Smith. Loving sister of Patricia Rogalski (Gregory) and the late Eugene Keyek (Sue), Gerald Keyek, Jack Keyek (Joan), and Ronald Keyek. Dear sister-in-law of Bernie and Jean. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Betty Jean was a member of the Chesapeake Chapter of the Lighthouse Society and the Audubon Park Women's Club. She worked for Freeman and Mintz Law Firm. There will be a Memorial Service 12 noon on Saturday, March 14th at the Audubon Park Fire Hall, 18 Road C, Audubon Park, NJ 08106. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty Jean's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020