Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME
125 N. White Horse Pike
Lindenwold, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
4th Ave. & Kings Highway
Haddon Heights, NJ
1925 - 2020
Betty Kelly Obituary
Betty Kelly

Tucson - On March 3, 2020, Betty Catherine Kelly (née Rauscher) passed away peacefully in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 94. Betty was a loving wife and devoted mother. She was known for her strong faith, beautiful smile, and warm and caring spirit.

Betty was the youngest of six, born October 31, 1925 in Camden, NJ to Charles and Frances (McCusker) Rauscher of Laurel Springs, NJ. She was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School, and married William John Kelly of Oaklyn, NJ on July 7, 1945. Together, they settled in Lindenwold and raised three sons and three daughters. They later relocated to Illinois where they happily resided for many years before retiring to Arizona.

Betty was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Bill and cherished daughter, Marilou. She is lovingly survived by her children: Bill Kelly, Jr. of Long Beach Island, NJ, Bob Kelly of Palm Harbor, FL, Barry (Kathy) Kelly of Mount Laurel, NJ, Sharon Kelly of New Buffalo, MI, Betsy (Mark) Timmons of Tucson, AZ, and her faithful dog, Curly. She was the proud grandmother of 13 loving grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving sister, Mary Vollmer and a great many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:15 AM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 125 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 4th Ave. & Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or Casa de la Luz Hospice Foundation, 7740 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704 or at https://casafoundation.org/donations/. For condolences visit DanksHinskiFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020
