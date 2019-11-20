Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lee Hannon


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lee Hannon Obituary
Betty Lee Hannon

Clementon - On November 14, 2019, Betty (nee Price), age 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert O. Hannon. Survived by her daughter Janel Painter of Clementon; 2 grandsons Paul Painter (Megan) and Bobby Painter (Clarissa); 2 great-grandchildren Melanie and Bodhi; sisters Jane Hanson of TX and Eleanor Weaver of DE; and many loving nieces and nephews. Betty worked as the Secretary for St. Paul's Presbyterian Church from 1963-2000, and was also a member of Presbyterian Women. Graveside services were held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -