Betty Lee Hannon
Clementon - On November 14, 2019, Betty (nee Price), age 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert O. Hannon. Survived by her daughter Janel Painter of Clementon; 2 grandsons Paul Painter (Megan) and Bobby Painter (Clarissa); 2 great-grandchildren Melanie and Bodhi; sisters Jane Hanson of TX and Eleanor Weaver of DE; and many loving nieces and nephews. Betty worked as the Secretary for St. Paul's Presbyterian Church from 1963-2000, and was also a member of Presbyterian Women. Graveside services were held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019