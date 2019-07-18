Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Betty Lou (Graham) Burtoft

Haddonfield - Betty Lou (Graham) Burtoft on July 17, 2019 at age 87, Haddonfield, NJ. Beloved wife of Clifford R. Burtoft for 68 years. Loving Mother of Philip (Mary) Burtoft, Villanova, PA.; Scott Burtoft, Haddonfield, NJ.; Cindy (Tim) Carroll, Mt. Laurel, NJ. She also leaves behind her grandchildren that she adored, Alexandra (Shane) Gilroy, Mill Valley, CA; Cody and Courtney Carroll, Mt. Laurel, NJ and great granddaughter Rylan Gilroy. Born in Pecos, NM. She was raised in Salt Lake City, UT where she met the love of her life and moved to Los Angeles, CA. She lived in Phoenix, AZ, Houston, TX, and Turnersville, NJ finally remaining in Haddonfield, NJ. Betty loved singing and had an angelic voice. No one ever sang "Danny Boy" better. She loved her grandchildren always playing games, cards and she loved Bridge and knitting endless afghans for family and friends. Services will be privately held, Healey Funeral Home, Haddon Heights, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on July 18, 2019
