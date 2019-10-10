|
Betty Lou Reed
Formerly of Collingswood - On October 10, formerly of Collingswood, NJ. Age 86 years. Beloved wife of the late John Reed. Dear mother of Stephen (Regina) Smith. She is also lovingly survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley Raynor and devoted cousins.
Mrs. Reed was a 1950 graduate of Collingswood High School. She faithfully attended Frances Childs United Methodist Church in Collingswood for many years and more recently was a member of the First Baptist Church of Collingswood. She also adored Max, the family dog.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday 10 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Bethel Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ.
To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019