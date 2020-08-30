Betty R. Jagielski
Camden - (nee Ayles) On August 28, 2020, of Camden, NJ. Age 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus R. "Ted" Jagielski, Sr. Loving mother of Susan Hofmann, Ted Jr. (Irene), Joseph and Michael. She is also survived by six grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Hugh and Clyde Ayles.
Betty was a longtime homemaker who loved lottery scratch offs. She especially enjoyed watching game shows, Bonanza and Gunsmoke and playing Uno and arcade games.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM from St. Joseph's Church, 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ 08104. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Pennsauken, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the church at the above address. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com
