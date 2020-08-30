1/
Betty R. Jagielski
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty R. Jagielski

Camden - (nee Ayles) On August 28, 2020, of Camden, NJ. Age 90 years.

Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus R. "Ted" Jagielski, Sr. Loving mother of Susan Hofmann, Ted Jr. (Irene), Joseph and Michael. She is also survived by six grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Hugh and Clyde Ayles.

Betty was a longtime homemaker who loved lottery scratch offs. She especially enjoyed watching game shows, Bonanza and Gunsmoke and playing Uno and arcade games.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM from St. Joseph's Church, 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ 08104. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Pennsauken, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the church at the above address. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Viewing
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved