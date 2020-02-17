|
Beverly Getzenberg
Mt. Laurel - February 17, 2020, of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Wife of the late William Weber and the late Nathan E. Getzenberg. Mother of Andrew (Rita) Weber, Richard Weber (Karen Lange), Shelah Getzenberg and Joy Lynn Getzenberg. Grandmother of Kelly (Drew) Smith, Alicia (Kevin) Neveloff, Michael Weber (fiancé Aly Sands) and Bryan (Maura) Weber. Great grandmother of Lily, Grayson, Reid, Beatrice, Alice, Rose and Oliver. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 10:30 am to Adath Emanuel, 205 Elbo Lane, Mt. Laurel, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Iselin, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Richard Weber & Karen Lange on Wednesday and at the home of Andrew & Rita Weber on Thursday. Contributions may be made to Adath Emanuel, www.adathemanuel.com/donate.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020