Biagio Sellitto
Maple Shade - On March 19, 2020, age 90, of Maple Shade, NJ. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Cataldi) and loving mother of the late Benny Sellitto, Carol (Lee) Gibson, Theresa Sellitto, Roxanne (John) Hydock, Curt (Tina) Sellitto, Lea (Pat) Booth, and Tom Sellitto (Michael Huber). He is also survived by 11 Grandchildren Adam, Marie, Carolyn, Christy, Anthony, Eric, Jonathan, David, Alex, Gab, and Sam.; 6 great grandchildren Brandon, Benito, Krista, Ray, JR and Jayce; and 2 great great grandchildren. He was also the brother of Toni, Emma and the late Mary. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Sellitto was a lineman with PSE&G in Moorestown. He enjoyed the Philadelphia Eagles, horse racing, golf and going to the Borgata and playing Phase 10.. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020