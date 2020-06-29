Bishop Roosevelt Coley
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bishop's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bishop Roosevelt Coley

Berlin - ROOSEVELT COLEY, 88, Bishop & founder of Mt. Calvary Apostolic Church, currently Christian Harvest Worship Center in Albion [Berlin], NJ, transitioned peacefully to glory on Father's Day, Sun, June 21, 2020. "Bishop" will be remembered as an "All-Star" Father & Shepherd of many. Public viewings will be held Weds, July 1st at Christian Harvest Worship Ctr., 224 Walnut Ave., Berlin, NJ 08009 at 9-11a.m. & 5-8p.m. Private Funeral Services will convene at The Perfecting Church, 274 Delsea Dr., Sewell, NJ 08080 on Thurs, July 2nd. The Private Viewing is 9-10:00a.m. & Private Service is 10:00a.m. Interment follows at Berlin Cemetery, 40 Clementon Rd., Berlin, NJ. Bishop Coley is survived by wife, Costella Pickering; 5 children of the late Ruth E. Lancaster Coley, Barry, Gary, Donna, Dwayne, & Christopher; brother, James & sister, Edna Harrity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved