Bishop Roosevelt Coley



Berlin - ROOSEVELT COLEY, 88, Bishop & founder of Mt. Calvary Apostolic Church, currently Christian Harvest Worship Center in Albion [Berlin], NJ, transitioned peacefully to glory on Father's Day, Sun, June 21, 2020. "Bishop" will be remembered as an "All-Star" Father & Shepherd of many. Public viewings will be held Weds, July 1st at Christian Harvest Worship Ctr., 224 Walnut Ave., Berlin, NJ 08009 at 9-11a.m. & 5-8p.m. Private Funeral Services will convene at The Perfecting Church, 274 Delsea Dr., Sewell, NJ 08080 on Thurs, July 2nd. The Private Viewing is 9-10:00a.m. & Private Service is 10:00a.m. Interment follows at Berlin Cemetery, 40 Clementon Rd., Berlin, NJ. Bishop Coley is survived by wife, Costella Pickering; 5 children of the late Ruth E. Lancaster Coley, Barry, Gary, Donna, Dwayne, & Christopher; brother, James & sister, Edna Harrity.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store