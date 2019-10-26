|
|
Blaine Allen Salvador
Blaine A. Salvador, age 59, passed away at his home on October 23, 2019 in Mount Laurel, NJ surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY and was a resident of Niskayuna, NY before moving to Mount Laurel, NJ 17 years ago. Blaine was a devoted husband and father whose life had a profound positive impact on those around him, most of all his family, friends and co-workers. Blaine was a 1982 graduate of Kings Point, the United States Merchant Marine Academy. His most recent position was Senior Vice President for RTI International Metals. In his free time, he like playing golf, following his favorite sports teams, the NY Giants, NY Mets and Temple Men's Basketball. Above all, he treasured every moment with his wife and children who adored him.
Blaine is survived by his wife of 34 years, Paige Salvador (nee Santucci); his children, Shaine and Tyler Salvador; his parents, Fernando and Madalyn Salvador; his sister, Josephine Salvador Gibson; his brother in law, David Gibson; his niece, Stella Gibson, his sister in law, Kelli Pallone; his nephew, Brien Pallone.
To honor his wishes, services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the US Merchant Marine Academy Alumni Association and Foundation in memory of Blaine Salvador. Please make your check payable to "USMMA AAF" (Tax ID # 11-6037948) with your loved one's name in the memo section/notes. Either Mail to: 300 Steamboat Road, Kings Point, NY 11024; or make a donation online at www.usmmaalumni.com > Giving > Make a Donation.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019