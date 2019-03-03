Services
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Blanche Mortimer
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Gloucester City - On March 1, 2019. Age 77. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late Dallas and Blanche (Laute) Borger. Beloved mother of Kenneth K. Mortimer, Jr., Kevin Mortimer, Karen Young; loving grandmother of, Joseph, Kara, Hayden, Trevor, Jayden; sister of, Dallas and Kenneth Borger. Blanche was also predeceased by her husband, Kenneth K. Mortimer, Sr. in 1993.

Blanche worked for Campbell Soup for many years before she retired in 2004 as an Administrative Assistant in their Cherry Hill office.

Funeral services will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Tuesday, March 5th at McCann-Healey Funeral Home, 851 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, where family and friends may visit from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Burial will follow in New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Blanche B. Mortimer.

Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 3, 2019
