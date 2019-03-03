|
Blanche B. Mortimer
Gloucester City - On March 1, 2019. Age 77. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late Dallas and Blanche (Laute) Borger. Beloved mother of Kenneth K. Mortimer, Jr., Kevin Mortimer, Karen Young; loving grandmother of, Joseph, Kara, Hayden, Trevor, Jayden; sister of, Dallas and Kenneth Borger. Blanche was also predeceased by her husband, Kenneth K. Mortimer, Sr. in 1993.
Blanche worked for Campbell Soup for many years before she retired in 2004 as an Administrative Assistant in their Cherry Hill office.
Funeral services will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Tuesday, March 5th at McCann-Healey Funeral Home, 851 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, where family and friends may visit from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Burial will follow in New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Blanche B. Mortimer.
Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCANN-HEALEY
FUNERAL HOME,
Gloucester City
Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 3, 2019