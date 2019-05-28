|
Blanche Baker
Woodbury Heights - Blanche Baker (nee Marsden), on May 22, 2019, of Woodbury Heights. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Lewis P. Baker, Sr. Devoted mother of Wayne Baker, Barbara Tips (Dave) and the late Lewis P. Baker Jr., and Brenda Baker. Loving grandmom of 9 and great grandmom of 7. Dear sister of Isabella Daubert, Olive Rumbol, and Marion Snyder and the late Catherine Conrad, Bernice Raymond, Elizabeth Rondeau, James Marsden, and John T. "Pete" Marsden. Dear sister-in-law of Loren Rondeau. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 7 to 9pm Thursday evening and from 10 to 11am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am Friday at the funeral home. Interment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 28, 2019