Services
May Funeral Home
4522 Westfield Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08110
(856) 665-0555
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Camden, NJ
View Map
Blanche Rosario Obituary
Blanche Rosario

Pennsauken - Blanche (nee Drain) of Pennsauken age 82, went home to her Lord on February 26, 2020. Blanche was preceded in death by her parents, Lavana and Lester Drain, and 8 siblings and leaves to mourn her beloved partner Braden Johnson, two brothers, Timothy and Lionel Drain, three godchildren, Braden Williams, Leslie Addison, and Richard Rush, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Homegoing services will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Camden, NJ on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11am. The viewing will be from 9am - 11am.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
