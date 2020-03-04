|
Blanche Rosario
Pennsauken - Blanche (nee Drain) of Pennsauken age 82, went home to her Lord on February 26, 2020. Blanche was preceded in death by her parents, Lavana and Lester Drain, and 8 siblings and leaves to mourn her beloved partner Braden Johnson, two brothers, Timothy and Lionel Drain, three godchildren, Braden Williams, Leslie Addison, and Richard Rush, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Homegoing services will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Camden, NJ on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11am. The viewing will be from 9am - 11am.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020