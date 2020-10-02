Bogdan M. Kirilenko
Collingswood - Bogdan M. Kirilenko, on September 29, 2020, of Collingswood, formerly of Kiev, Ukraine. Age 51. Beloved husband of Elena (nee Vasko). Devoted father of Michael Kirilenko. Loving son of the late Natalia Kholodkov. Dear step-son of Yuri Kholodkov. Also survived by his close friends Tim Pape and Boris Shvets. Bogdan was the first of his generation to come to America to make a better life for his family. He was a hard worker and he loved his family and friends. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
