Bonnie C. Williams
Moorestown, NJ - (nee Crowther) On March 30, 2019, age 78, former longtime Haddonfield resident, wife of the late Horace "Skip" Williams; Beloved mother of Beverly (Brian) McNamee of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Edwin Rae (Susan) Williams, M.D., of Moorestown, NJ and Donna "D.J." (Randy) Wakefield of Tabernacle, NJ; Cherished grandmother of 11; Loving great grandmother of 4 and Dear sister of Nancy (Robert) Denmark of Moorestown, NJ.
Bonnie had been a Real Estate Agent for Bellevue Homes in Haddonfield for many years as well as a longtime member of Tavistock Country Club.
Bonnie's family will receive friends on Saturday, April 6th, 12:30-1:15 PM, at the First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown, 101 Bridgeboro Rd., Moorestown, NJ; where her Memorial Service will follow at 1:30 PM. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Bonnie can be made to: 'The Monica Buckley Memorial Foundation', 401 Providence Drive, Moorestown, NJ 08057.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 3, 2019