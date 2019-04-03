Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:15 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Moorestown, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Moorestown, NJ
View Map
Resources
Bonnie C. Williams Obituary
Bonnie C. Williams

Moorestown, NJ - (nee Crowther) On March 30, 2019, age 78, former longtime Haddonfield resident, wife of the late Horace "Skip" Williams; Beloved mother of Beverly (Brian) McNamee of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Edwin Rae (Susan) Williams, M.D., of Moorestown, NJ and Donna "D.J." (Randy) Wakefield of Tabernacle, NJ; Cherished grandmother of 11; Loving great grandmother of 4 and Dear sister of Nancy (Robert) Denmark of Moorestown, NJ.

Bonnie had been a Real Estate Agent for Bellevue Homes in Haddonfield for many years as well as a longtime member of Tavistock Country Club.

Bonnie's family will receive friends on Saturday, April 6th, 12:30-1:15 PM, at the First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown, 101 Bridgeboro Rd., Moorestown, NJ; where her Memorial Service will follow at 1:30 PM. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Bonnie can be made to: 'The Monica Buckley Memorial Foundation', 401 Providence Drive, Moorestown, NJ 08057.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 3, 2019
