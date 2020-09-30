Bonnie L. Mason
Mullica Hill - (nee Farlow) On September 27, 2020 of Mullica Hill, NJ, formerly of Collingswood, NJ. Age 71 years. Beloved wife of 45 years to Michael J. Mason. Dear mother of Heather (Steve) Gilliano. Loving grandmother of Steven Jr. Devoted sister of Harold (Margaret) Farlow.
Bonnie was a longtime employee of Whitehall Laboratories and retired from Kessler Memorial Hospital as a histologist. She was a longtime active member of the First Baptist Church of Collingswood. Bonnie was also an avid Phillies fan and loved her dog, Troika.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday 10 to 11 AM at the First Baptist Church, 23 Frazer Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Pennsauken, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church Missionary Teams at the church address above. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com
