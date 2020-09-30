1/
Bonnie L. Mason
1948 - 2020
Bonnie L. Mason

Mullica Hill - (nee Farlow) On September 27, 2020 of Mullica Hill, NJ, formerly of Collingswood, NJ. Age 71 years. Beloved wife of 45 years to Michael J. Mason. Dear mother of Heather (Steve) Gilliano. Loving grandmother of Steven Jr. Devoted sister of Harold (Margaret) Farlow.

Bonnie was a longtime employee of Whitehall Laboratories and retired from Kessler Memorial Hospital as a histologist. She was a longtime active member of the First Baptist Church of Collingswood. Bonnie was also an avid Phillies fan and loved her dog, Troika.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday 10 to 11 AM at the First Baptist Church, 23 Frazer Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Pennsauken, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church Missionary Teams at the church address above. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
OCT
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood

September 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donna Bisbing
Friend
