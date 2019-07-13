Services
Smith Funeral Home
47 Main St.
Mantua, NJ 08051-1497
(856) 468-0670
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradford E. Harris Jr.


1931 - 2019
Bradford E. Harris Jr. Obituary
Bradford E. Harris Jr.

Wenonah - Bradford E. Harris Jr. 87, of Wenonah passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Brad spent his career in Sales with Prudential Insurance. He graduated in 1950 from Woodrow Wilson High School where he was a three-sport athlete. He enjoyed spending his time traveling with his wife Marie, spending time with family, golfing and coaching baseball.

Bradford is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marie (nee Lipka) of Wenonah; his children, Deborah Alloway (Merrill), Bradford III (Diane), Steven (Terry), Cynthia Leporati (Nicholas) and Sharon Ligatti (Philip); also, by his thirteen grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.

Family and Friends are invited to visit from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday, July 15 at Smith Funeral Home 47 Main Street Mantua, NJ 08051. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, burial to follow at Eglington Cemetery in Clarksboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 13, 2019
