Brandon Schroeder
Laurel Springs - Suddenly on April 16, 2020, Brandon, beloved son of Dawn (the late William) Tucker. Loving grandson of John (the Late Bonnie) Schroeder and Carol & Dave O'Donnell. Also survived by siblings; Tara Tucker, Erin Tucker, William Tucker, Kyle Tucker, nephew A.J. Dunleavy and many loving cousins, extended family & friends. Funeral services and interment will be held privately. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com. Memorial donations made be made to Brandon Schroeder Memorial at Go Fund Me.Com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020