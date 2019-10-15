|
Branko Jakominich
Cherry Hill - Branko Jakominich, 77, of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away, on October 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Katica (nee Samanic). Loving father of Ksenija "Sandy" Colden (Richard), John Jakominich (Camellia), and Branko J. Jakominich, Jr. Devoted grandfather of Kristijan Jakominich, Daniel Colden, Matthew Colden, and Benjamin Jakominich. Dear brother of John Jakominich, Nikola Jakominich, Dušica Kirincic and the late Josip Jakominich, Marija Fugošic and Anton Jakominich.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday, October 19, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at The Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ. A funeral mass will be at 11:15 AM at the church. Interment will be held at a later date in Croatia, where he was born. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation at www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org or to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice at 5 Eves Dr # 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019