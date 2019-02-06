|
Brenda C. Begich
Williamstown - Brenda C. Begich (nee Ricca), of Williamstown, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019. She was 87 years old.
Legacy
Born in Camden and raised in Bellmawr, Brenda was a graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she retired after 20 years from the Camden County Division of Senior Services, Office on Aging. Brenda served on Woodlynne's Borough Council for 9 years becoming the first woman to serve as Director of Public Affairs and 6 years on Woodlynne's School Board. After relocating to Williamstown with husband Ed, Brenda continued her public service being elected to the Holiday City Board of Trustees serving 18 consecutive years on the Board. She instituted many new programs such as Neighborhood Watch, Red Hatters Sparkling Rubies, free Will Clinic and the Volunteer Luncheon before retiring as the first Trustee Emeritus in 2018.
Family
She is the beloved Wife of 50 years to the late Edward A.; devoted mother of Deborah Goetz (Daniel), and Barbara Hill (James); loving grandmother of Nicholas (Ashley) and Thomas; step-grandmother to James Jr. Brenda is predeceased by her sisters Leah Graham and Mary Druding, and her brother Cosmo Ricca. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Farewell Tribute
Viewing Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:45 AM in Our Lady of Peace Parish at St. Mary's Church - Carroll Avenue & Main Street, Williamstown, NJ. Funeral Mass 12:00 PM. Entombment New Saint Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 6, 2019