Brenda Frances Davenport Hennessy



Brenda Frances Davenport Hennessy, age sixty-nine, died Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was a twenty-one-year resident of Lindenwold, New Jersey.



Brenda was born to Florence Elizabeth Hubbs and John William Davenport in Camden, New Jersey on August 19, 1951. She graduated from Overbrook Regional High School in Lindenwold with the class of 1969. Brenda was a member of Grapevine Baptist Church in Grapevine, Texas.



Brenda was preceded in death by her father, and by her twin sister, Linda.



She is survived by her mother; her husband of fifty-one years, Michael Hennessy; her daughters, Sandra Hutto and her spouse Nathan of Black Mountain, North Carolina, and Stephanie Bridges of Arlington, Texas; her siblings, Flossie Harley and her spouse George of Albion, New Jersey, Debbie Winslow of Cape May, New Jersey, John Davenport of Lindenwold, New Jersey, and Steve Davenport and his spouse Stevie of Winslow Township, New Jersey; grandchildren Christopher Bridges and his spouse Jordan of Burleson, Texas, and Iris and Grady Hutto of Black Mountain, North Carolina; and by great-grandchildren Jonathan, Abbie and James Bridges of Burleson, Texas.



Brenda's family extends special thanks to the loving people at Solace Hospice Center for their love and care.









