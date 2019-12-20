|
|
Brenda Gruff
Williamstown - (nee Chilcott), on December 19, 2019. Age 68. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Devoted stepmother of Betty Jean Tirro (Bart), Brenda Hurff (Wayne) and Barbara Evangelisti. Loving grandmother of Brittany, Alyssa, Marlo and Evan. Brother of Mike Farling (Connie).
In lieu of flowers, donations in Brenda's memory may be made to The Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401.
Services are private.
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019