|
|
Brendan Patrick Daly
Cinnaminson - Brendan Patrick Daly, age 76, passed away June 20, 2019 with family at his side. He leaves his beloved wife of 52 years, Janice K. (nee Lukaszewicz) and devoted children: daughter, Kim Chiomento and her husband Thomas of Kennett, Sq. PA and son, Brendan Michael of San Diego, CA.. He is survived by his cherished grandchildren: Matthew, Thomas, James, Vivian, Liam, Aidan and Catherine, and also leaves a brother Eamon and sister, Sheila.
Brendan worked for PECO Energy for 30 years and was thought of by many as a bit of a Renaissance man because of his wide range of interests and abilities. Many people turned to him for advice or help, especially to mend things. His children readily brought items to "daddy fixit" for repair. He had a great fondness for animals; his love for his grandpup, Mr. Chip was legendary and he never failed to greet his wife each night with: "Lucy, I'm home."
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Thursday 7:00-9:00p.m. at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. His Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10:30a.m. St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, NJ. Burial St. Joseph's Cemetery Blackwood, NJ. The family would appreciate memorials in Brendan's name to: Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Dr. Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on June 25, 2019