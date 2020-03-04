Services
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-7244
Franklinville - Brent M. Catlin, 70, of Franklinville, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Brent was a life long resident of Franklinville. He owned and operated B. Catlin Towing for 47 years. Brent loved the outdoors and had a passion for motorcycles.

Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Menna). Loving son of the late Morris and Victoria Catlin. Loving companion of his beloved dog Kay-Cee. He will be deeply missed by his many friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday, March 9th from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main Street, Williamstown. Graveside Services will be held 12:00 PM at Berlin Cemetery, 40 Clementon Rd., Berlin.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ,1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
