Brian G. Bakota
Franklinville - On February 27, 2019, age 54. Beloved husband of Lisa (nee Fischer) Bakota. Also survived by children Evan and Shelby; sister Danielle Bakota. Brian was an automotive teacher at Camden County Technical School for over 16 years and a former member of Kresson Fire Co. He had a passion for restoring classic cars, held all ASE certifications, and is in the ASE Hall of Fame. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Sunday afternoon 1:30- 3:00 pm with funeral services starting at 3:00 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Cremation will be private following services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , 150 Monument Rd., Ste. 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
