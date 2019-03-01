Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Franklinville - On February 27, 2019, age 54. Beloved husband of Lisa (nee Fischer) Bakota. Also survived by children Evan and Shelby; sister Danielle Bakota. Brian was an automotive teacher at Camden County Technical School for over 16 years and a former member of Kresson Fire Co. He had a passion for restoring classic cars, held all ASE certifications, and is in the ASE Hall of Fame. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Sunday afternoon 1:30- 3:00 pm with funeral services starting at 3:00 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Cremation will be private following services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , 150 Monument Rd., Ste. 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 1, 2019
