Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
103 Monmouth Rd.
Oakhurst, NJ
View Map
Reverend Brian Grant Eble


1947 - 2019
Reverend Brian Grant Eble Obituary
Brick - Reverend Brian Grant Eble, 72, of Brick passed away at Care One in Wall on October 4, 2019 after an extended illness. Brian was born in Camden, NJ on June 3rd, 1947.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Virginia (Dare) Eble and his first wife, Judith (Kaplan) in 2003.

He is survived by his wife, Laura; his son, Andrew and wife, Laura; granddaughter, Willa Judy; daughter, Miriam and husband, Ryan Buckley; sister, Marsha Allen and husband Bill; step-daughters, Kerry Kleinfeldt and Lisa Lippincott; and 3 step-grandsons; along with 3 nephews, several cousins and many friends. He is also survived by his special cousin, Marion Brubaker and her husband, Don.

Brian was a 1965 graduate of Pennsauken High School, a 1969 graduate of Southern Methodist University and a 1975 graduate of Drew Theological School.

Brian's home church was Pennsauken United Methodist Church. During his 38 years in ministry, he served the United Methodist Churches in Jackson, Wall and Oakhurst. Through the years, he also served in numerous capacities in the Annual Conference including; Small Membership Church Task Force, NJ Area Consultant Network, Board of Ordained Ministry, Neighborhood Center Board of Directors, as a National Church Development Coach, Committee on Congregational Development and the Northeast District Committee on Superintendency.

Burial is private. There will be a Memorial Service on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00am at First United Methodist Church, 103 Monmouth Rd., Oakhurst, NJ, 07755. As per Brian's wishes, please no flowers. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your home church or to in Brian's name.

O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall, is in charge of the arrangements. For further information or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 6, 2019
