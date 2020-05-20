|
|
Brian Lee Cairns
Cape May, formerly of Westmont - Brian passed away on May 17, 2020, at the age of 58. He was the youngest of 6 children born to Joanne and Thomas Cairns. Brian grew up in Westmont, NJ and graduated from Haddon Township High School in 1980. He served as a volunteer firefighter of the Oaklyn Fire Dept. in the early 1980's. Brian was a lifelong fan of Philly Sports, his favorites being the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Flyers. After surviving a stroke in 2017, complications culminated leading to his passing. He is survived by his daughter, Lyndsay Martino (nee Maloney), his brother Robert Cairns (Regina), Daniel Cairns and his sister-in-law Karla Cairns. He is predeceased by his mother Joanne Cairns (nee Keller), sister Debbie Hall, brothers Scott Cairns and Thomas Cairns. He leaves behind cousins Theresa Nizzenzone, Christine Evans (nee Maccri), Johnny Maccri (Laurie), and Danny Maccri, his nieces & nephews: Scott Cairns Jr., Lauren Nelms, Katelynn Cairns, Gina Skaggs, Alicia Achatz, Robert Cairns Jr, Craig Cairns, Jim Cairns, Rachael Weist, Kyle Cairns, William Hall, Kimberly Moyer, and Michael Cairns, as well as great-nieces & nephews. Special thought and consideration goes to Scott Cairns, Jr. for being his Uncle's "go-to-guy". Services will be held privately at a later date. Since Brian was a life-long Eagles fan, in lieu of flowers, please consider the Eagles Charitable Foundation at https://www.eaglescharitablefoundation.org/ Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from May 20 to May 21, 2020