Brian Patrick O'Donnell
Erial - On June 16, 2019, Brian, age 38. Beloved son of Rosemarie and Michael O'Donnell of Erial. Loving brother of Michael O'Donnell (Megan Carey) and the late Keith O'Donnell. Also survived by his grandmother Peg O'Donnell and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Brian was a Union Carpenter for Local #158 in Philadelphia, and a member of the U.S. Parachute Association. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday evening 7-9 pm and Saturday morning 10-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am. Interment: Erial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , 150 Monument Rd., Ste. 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 18, 2019