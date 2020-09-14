1/1
Brian Philip Gardner

Brian Philip Gardner

Kerrville, TX - Brian Philip Gardner, of Kerrville, TX passed away peacefully at his home on August 27, 2020, at age 68. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to John Clifford and Maryjane Gardner on August 4, 1952.

Brian grew up in Medford Lakes, New Jersey and graduated from the University of Connecticut.

Preceded in death by father, John Clifford Gardner; mother, Maryjane Smith Gardner; and brother, John Clifford Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children; daughter, Jennifer McGinley, son, Brian Gardner, daughter, Brittany Green, and son, Patrick Gardner; four grandchildren; three brothers and one sister.

Brian's warm smile and infectious personality made him many friends and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Isaac Jogues, 3 Lord Pl, Marlton NJ 08053 at 10 am on October 10th, 2020.

A private internment will take place at a later date for immediate family only.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
