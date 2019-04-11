Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Brian Prickett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Prickett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Prickett


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brian Prickett Obituary
Brian Prickett

Westville - Brian Prickett "Big Boy", on April 8, 2019, of Westville. Age 46. Cherished son of Kenneth and Diana Prickett. Dear brother of Amy Buchanan (Robert). Uncle "Biggs" of Andrew and Joshua Buchanan. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Brian attended the King's Christian School and graduated from Highland High School. He worked at the Conawingo Dam in MD and helped oversee that the operations ran smoothly. He was an avid collector of everything from Legos, movies, swords, and Batman. He enjoyed playing Scrabble, going 4-wheeling in his jeep, and especially spending time with his family. Brian had a big heart and always had a smile and caring words to share with people. He was also very organized and meticulous. There will be a visitation from 9:30am to 10:30am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brian's memory to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention by visiting https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Brian-Prickett-Memorial-Fund or Gloucester County Community Church, 359 Chapel Heights Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now