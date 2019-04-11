|
Brian Prickett
Westville - Brian Prickett "Big Boy", on April 8, 2019, of Westville. Age 46. Cherished son of Kenneth and Diana Prickett. Dear brother of Amy Buchanan (Robert). Uncle "Biggs" of Andrew and Joshua Buchanan. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Brian attended the King's Christian School and graduated from Highland High School. He worked at the Conawingo Dam in MD and helped oversee that the operations ran smoothly. He was an avid collector of everything from Legos, movies, swords, and Batman. He enjoyed playing Scrabble, going 4-wheeling in his jeep, and especially spending time with his family. Brian had a big heart and always had a smile and caring words to share with people. He was also very organized and meticulous. There will be a visitation from 9:30am to 10:30am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brian's memory to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention by visiting https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Brian-Prickett-Memorial-Fund or Gloucester County Community Church, 359 Chapel Heights Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 11, 2019