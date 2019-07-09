|
Brian S. Sacks
Egg Harbor City - Brian S. Sacks of Egg Harbor City, NJ died July 2, 2019. Age 48. Loving father of Jeremy Sacks and Collin Sacks. Beloved son of Elliott and Linda Sacks. Devoted brother of Sherri LaVerde (Larry). Dear uncle of Erich and Ella. Dear friend of Bob Freeland, Andrew Gagliardi and many others. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services private. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family and for further details.
Published in Courier-Post on July 9, 2019