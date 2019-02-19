|
|
Brian V. McGovern
Fort Lauderdale, FL - On February 4, 2019 of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Audubon, NJ. Age 59. Beloved son of the late Vincent X. and Margaret. Also predeceased by his loving Aunt Catherine Jelonek who affectionately nicknamed him "Bunny" when he was a young child.
Beloved brother of Mary Margaret "Micki" McCormack (Bernard), Michael McGovern, Timothy McGovern (Rosanne), and Andrea Kempton (Mark).
Loving uncle of Bernard Jr. "BJ", Colleen, Sean, Joshua, Matthew, Caitlin, Jessica, Laura, Eric, Michael, Karolyn, and Kevin.
He will be sorely missed by dear friends Tory Anderson, Debbie Mitchell, Ray Neil, Yvonne Fontanes, and Jason Fernandes. Brian is also survived by many cousins.
The majority of Brian's work career was in the airline industry. First with Mexicana out of Philadelphia, and the last 20 years with American Airlines mostly out of southern Florida. He was very proud of his work in the American Ambassador program where he accompanied sick children from Mexico and Latin America to the United States for medical treatment. As a union representative, he was often in Washington DC lobbying Congress on behalf of his co-workers in the airline industry.
It was no coincidence that Brian found himself working for the airlines. He was an avid world traveler and brought along friends and a niece or nephew to share in the adventures.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial luncheon for Brian to be held at the Kove restaurant, 20 West Atlantic Avenue, Audubon on February 23rd. From 11:30 to 2:30.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or any animal shelter of your choice in honor of Brian's beloved dog, Bella. Interment will be private.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019