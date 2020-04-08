Services
Atco, NJ - Bridget M. Rigby, age 89, of Atco, NJ passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Nursing Home in Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved wife of the late John J. Rigby. Loving mother of Joseph (Carolyn) Rigby. Proud grandmother of Emily, Zachary, and Monica. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Bridget was born in County Mayo, Ireland and had been a longtime resident of Atco, NJ. She worked as a school bus driver for the Archway Schools.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. Interment will also be held privately at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
