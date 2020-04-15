Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Leavy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget T. (Byrne) Leavy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bridget T. (Byrne) Leavy Obituary
Bridget T. Leavy (nee Byrne)

Williamstown, NJ - Formerly of Branchburg, NJ, age 90, passed away on April 13, 2020. Bridget worked as a registration specialist for Hoechst Celanese in Bridgewater, NJ for many years before retiring. She was a loyal and devoted friend to those who knew her and friends and family knew her as Bridie. She loved dancing and playing cards, especially poker. She loved to laugh and her hearty laugh will be missed greatly. She was a member of St. Mary's Church / Our Lady of Peace Parish, where she served on the Social Concerns Ministry. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Leavy. Devoted mother of Maureen Yanak (Michael), Ellen Bernard (Wayne) and Beth Leavy (Richard Fuchs). Dear sister of the late Mary Sullivan. Loving grandmother of Timothy, Andrew and Bridget. Loving aunt of Maryanne Sullivan and Neil, Phil and Ned Sheehy. Burial will be held privately.

Due to the current restrictions, her memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the ARC of Morris @ arcmorris.org or St. Joseph's Indian School @ stjo.org/learn. To sign the guestbook online please visit, www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bridget's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -